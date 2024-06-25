Day in Brief: Kazinform’s daily audio digest

23:00, 25 June 2024 | GMT +6
Why investing in healthcare in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, is vitally significant: Interview with WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge.
Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs.
Archaeologists discover iron dagger from late Saka period in Taldy Park.
Kazakhstan exports first batch of beef to China after 2 years of ban.