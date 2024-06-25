EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    23:00, 25 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Day in Brief: Kazinform’s daily audio digest

    Day in Brief, audio digest
    Healthcare in Central Asia, thermal power plants, iron dagger from late Saka period, beef from Kazakhstan, more Photo: Kazinform

    Kazinform International News Agency brings you a roundup of the day’s biggest news headlines in audio format. Dive into the hand-picked list of today’s most engaging stories.

    Read more:

    Why investing in healthcare in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, is vitally significant: Interview with WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge.

    Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs.

    Archaeologists discover iron dagger from late Saka period in Taldy Park.

    Kazakhstan exports first batch of beef to China after 2 years of ban.

