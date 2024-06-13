EN
    23:00, 13 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Day in Brief: Kazinform’s daily audio digest

    AIFC Court, KASE issues statement, statistics of Euro 2024, more Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kazinform International News Agency brings you a roundup of the day’s biggest news headlines in audio format. Dive into the hand-picked list of today’s most engaging stories.

    Read more:

    Bold legal innovation and 100% satisfaction in over 2,600 settled cases – Exclusive interview with AIFC Court and IAC Registrar Christopher Campbell-Holt

    U.S. imposes sanctions on Moscow Exchange: KASE issues statement

    Euro 2024: Key statistics and highlights from Germany's big tournament

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented most promising areas of cooperation with South Korea at Kazakhstan-Korean business forum

