Day in Brief: Kazinform’s daily audio digest
Kazinform International News Agency brings you a roundup of the day’s biggest news headlines in audio format. Dive into the hand-picked list of today’s most engaging stories.
Bold legal innovation and 100% satisfaction in over 2,600 settled cases – Exclusive interview with AIFC Court and IAC Registrar Christopher Campbell-Holt
U.S. imposes sanctions on Moscow Exchange: KASE issues statement
Euro 2024: Key statistics and highlights from Germany's big tournament
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented most promising areas of cooperation with South Korea at Kazakhstan-Korean business forum