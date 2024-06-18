EN
    23:00, 18 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Day in Brief: Kazinform’s daily audio digest

    Day in Brief, Audio digest
    La Niña, industrial production, Pavel Durov, murder in Germany, more Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kazinform International News Agency brings you a roundup of the day’s biggest news headlines in audio format. Dive into the hand-picked list of today’s most engaging stories.

    Read more:

    Kazakhstan braces for agricultural impact as La Niña approaches.

    Industrial production in Kazakhstan reaches 19.4 trillion tenge in early 2024.

    Minister of Digital Development invites Telegram founder to Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan to sell Mobile Telecom-Service to Qatar's Power International Holding for $1bln.

    Ex-judge Aigul Sailybayeva from Kazakhstan found murdered in Germany

