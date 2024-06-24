23:00, 24 June 2024 | GMT +6
Day in Brief: Kazinform’s daily audio digest
Kazinform International News Agency brings you a roundup of the day’s biggest news headlines in audio format. Dive into the hand-picked list of today’s most engaging stories.
Read more:
Kazakhstan emerges as a key destination for Chinese tourists this summer.
Kazakhstani billionaire Timur Turlov grows his business: Freedom Holding purchases telecom company for $1.1 million.
On uranium, presidential elections and relations with Kazakhstan - exclusive interview with Ambassador of Iran to Kazakhstan.