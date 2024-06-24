EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:00, 24 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Day in Brief: Kazinform’s daily audio digest

    Day in Brief, audio digest
    Chinese tourists, kazakhstani billionaire, Ambassador of Iran, Kazakhstan aims to attract $150bln in investments, more Photo: Kazinform

    Kazinform International News Agency brings you a roundup of the day’s biggest news headlines in audio format. Dive into the hand-picked list of today’s most engaging stories.

    Read more:

    Kazakhstan emerges as a key destination for Chinese tourists this summer.

    Kazakhstani billionaire Timur Turlov grows his business: Freedom Holding purchases telecom company for $1.1 million.

    On uranium, presidential elections and relations with Kazakhstan - exclusive interview with Ambassador of Iran to Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan aims to attract $150bln in investments by 2029.

    Tags:
    News Audio Day in Brief
    Сафаргалиева Малика
    Author
    Сафаргалиева Малика
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!