Day in Brief: Kazinform’s daily audio digest

23:00, 14 June 2024 | GMT +6
WEF Gender Gap Report 2024: Kazakhstan's mixed results highlight areas for improvement in gender equality
Astana hosts launch of Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Coordination Platform
Ulus of Jochi: what schoolchildren and students study on the history of the Golden Horde
One of the bestselling potato chips brands to launch production in Kazakhstan