TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    23:00, 14 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Day in Brief: Kazinform’s daily audio digest

    Day in Brief, Audio digest
    Gender equality, Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, potato chips, Ulus of Jochi, more Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kazinform International News Agency brings you a roundup of the day’s biggest news headlines in audio format. Dive into the hand-picked list of today’s most engaging stories.

    Read more:

    WEF Gender Gap Report 2024: Kazakhstan's mixed results highlight areas for improvement in gender equality

    Astana hosts launch of Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Coordination Platform

    Ulus of Jochi: what schoolchildren and students study on the history of the Golden Horde

    One of the bestselling potato chips brands to launch production in Kazakhstan

