23:00, 17 June 2024 | GMT +6
Day in Brief: Kazinform’s daily audio digest
Kazinform International News Agency brings you a roundup of the day’s biggest news headlines in audio format. Dive into the hand-picked list of today’s most engaging stories.
Read more:
Kazakhstan's gasoline prices among the lowest globally, second in Asia.
British scholar’s perspectives on the Ulus of Jochi - Interview with Dr Alexander Morrison.
FA funds police unit to combat social media abuse.
Flesh-eating bacteria cases rise in Japan post-Covid restrictions.