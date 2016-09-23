Day of Azerbaijani Culture in Minsk on 1 October

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk will host the Day of Azerbaijani Culture "Pomegranate Festival" on 1 October, BelTA learned from the organizers of the celebrations.

The festival will kick off in the capital's Upper Town at midday. Minsk residents and visitors will enjoy Azerbaijani folk music and the Lezghinka dance performed by Legends of the Caucasus and Sarı Gelin. The concerts will also feature Ruslan Aslanov, a participant of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2015, Belarusian singer Gunesh Abasova, and singer and composer Elcan Rzayev (the Netherlands) who will be the special guest of the festival.

Visitors to the celebrations will be invited to attend workshops of Azerbaijani cuisine, pomegranate juice squeezing, gules (national wrestling style) tournaments, and other entertainments.



The organizers are Minsk City Hall and the Congress of Azerbaijani Communities, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.