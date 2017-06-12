Day of Belarus at Astana EXPO-2017 rescheduled for Aug 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Day of Belarus at Astana Expo 2017 has been rescheduled for 13 August, Evgeny Lazarev, the head of the department coordinating the activities related to expos, fairs, and congresses at the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told BelTA on 10 June.

Initially the day was planned for 16 August, but due to certain circumstances it was rescheduled for 13 August. Belarus Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov is expected to attend.



Astana Expo 2017 opened in the capital of Kazakhstan on 10 June. The Belarusian pavilion opened at 15h00 local time. The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov.



"We have done our best to make Belarus' pavilion interesting and informative for visitors," Evgeny Lazarev noted. A full-size Belkommunmash electric bus is one of the centerpieces of the Belarusian pavilion. "This is a state-of-the-art product that shows that in an urban environment, we can use vehicles that are not powered by gasoline. Our electric bus has already attracted considerable interest," he said.



Several dummies of road and agricultural machinery have been prepared specially for the expo. These are the dummies of an MAZ bus, an electro-bus and a combine harvester. "The main theme of the expo is energy efficient governance and we have brought the samples that fit this theme most closely," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative said.



The common thread running through Belarus' national expo is the Silk Road theme. "We have shown the way Belarus participates in this initiative through the prism of the Chinese-Belarusian industrial park Great Stone. The park gets the central place in the pavilion. We tell about the contribution it makes to the country's economy. We invite investors to participate in its work on the preferential terms," Evgeny Lazarev said.



Belarus' pavilion also feature a store. Here visitors may buy flax and leather products, national costumes, souvenirs, cosmetics, cookware and many other useful products. Evgeny Lazarev said that the demand on the local market was thoroughly studied beforehand. Therefore the sales are expected to be good.



The pavilion also features the paintings of over 20 artists from the countries located along the Silk Road, from Lisbon to Vladivostok. Thus Belarus tried to bring the idea of mutual understanding and cooperation to Astana Expo 2017.



Astana Expo 2017 will stay open till 10 September, Kazinform has learned from BelTA.