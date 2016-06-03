Day of economy of Kazakhstan held in Bavaria (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day of the economy of Kazakhstan was held in Munich in Bavaria. The main goal was to expand the Kazakh-German economic cooperation and attract German investments and technologies to the economy of Kazakhstan.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, members of the Land Government and Parliament of Bavaria and leading representatives of the business structures of the region took part in the event.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nusupov familiarized the German side with the main goals and tasks of the National Plan, new economic policy "Nurly Zhol" and with the adopted in Kazakhstan plan on privatization for 2016-2020 and its target indicators. In this regard, the Kazakhstani diplomat called the business structures of Bavaria to more actively use the existing potential for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan, especially within the frameworks of the primary, industrial and technologies partnership, and the participation of Germany in the EXPO-2017.

Vice president of the government in Upper Bavaria Maria Els noted the favourable investment climate in Kazakhstan and noted new opportunities for expanding economic interaction with the consideration of the benefits of the use of the Bavarian economy.

The issues of implementation of several economic projects in Kazakhstan were discussed with such Bavarian companies as LINDE AG, MESSE MÜNCHEN, BAYERN International, Hipp and the leadership of the Industrial and technological center of Munich "MGH Münchner Gewerbehof und Technologiezentrumsgesellschaft mbH".



