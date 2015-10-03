Day of Kazakhstan held in Dagomys within «All Russia» 15th International Media Festival

DAGOMYS. KAZINFORM On October 1-7, 2015 Dagomys district of Russia's Sochi hosts 15th traditional International Media Festival "All Russia" being attended by more than thousand representatives of Russian and foreign mass media.

On the initiative of the Russian Union of Journalists and under the auspices of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Russia, October 3 was announced the Day of Kazakhstan at the media festival. A presentation of the Astana EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition was held on the sidelines of the Day of Kazakhstan which offers some panel discussions on the following topics: Energy of Future: Born in Astana - Belongs to Planet", "Kazakhstan Today: Realities and Future Prospects", "Axioms of Eurasia: Traditions and Modernity", "Finances for Economy. Role of Development Institutes in Economy Diversification and Anti-Crisis Policy of Kazakhstan", "Variety of Tourist Routes in Kazakhstan", "Not Only the Silk Road..." The participants will be demonstrated also Kazakh directors' films, such as "The Sky of My Childhood" and documentary "Dasht-I-Kipchak: Secret Signs" by director B.Kairbekov, "Shal" feature film by Ermek Turssunov and a documentary "Shaken Aimanov: Man and Legend" by B. Nussimbekov.