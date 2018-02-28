Day of Kazakhstan's Economy held in Berlin

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy in Berlin a business forum titled Day of Kazakhstan's Economy in Berlin was held in the German capital on February 26, 2018.

The event was organized by the Government of Mecklenburg - Western Pomerania and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Schwerin.

In his welcome speech Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Nussupov informed the participants of the forum of the measures which Kazakhstan employs to better the investment climate in the country. "These measures affect the economic indicators and international ratings of Kazakhstan," he said.

The Kazakhstan diplomat also emphasized that today the country's main goal is to achieve the goals set in Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy and be among 30 most industrially developed countries of the world. The January State-of-the-Nation Address of the President to the people of Kazakhstan defines 10 priorities of the country's further development.

In this context Bolat Nussupov encouraged the companies of the region to more actively use the potential of Kazakh-German economic cooperation.

In his turn, Minister of Energy, Infrastructure and Digitalization of Mecklenburg - Western Pomerania Christian Pegel underlined that Kazakhstan plays the role of a key economic, political and trade partner of Germany in Central Asia.

"German business is interested to continue expanding mutual cooperation within the framework of Kazakhstan's state programs which create and keep enhancing the framework for foreign investors," the German Minister said.

He expressed readiness to boost interaction between Mecklenburg - Western Pomerania and Kazakhstan in the field of digitalization, transport and logistics, agricultural processing, machine engineering and personnel training.

Official representative of KazakhInvest in Germany Hans Bischoff, head of German Economy Representative Office in Central Asia Jorg Hatch and German consulting company Jenatec Industriemontagen and waste treatment company W2E also presented their reports.

On the sidelines of the business forum Bundestag deputies, leading economic experts, businessmen of Germany and the Kazakh delegation discussed the outlooks for expansion of bilateral economic and investment cooperation.

It has been the fourth Day of Kazakhstan Economy which was initiated by Bundestag deputy and head of Kazakhstan-German Society Karin Schtrenz in 2013.