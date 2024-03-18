Day of National Clothing: just ethno-style or a new national identity?

Since March 14, 2024, Kazakhstan has started a new format of “Nauryznama”, an extensive 10-day Nauryz celebrations. Today, March 18, is dedicated to the day of national clothing and popularization of it in the modern society.

Historically, Kazakh national style of clothing is heavily based on the nomadic lifestyle and Turkic culture elements. In the past, people would not only wear conservative, yet beautifully decorated clothes with ornaments, but most importantly comfortable for the harsh weathers and conditions of nomadic lifestyle.

The ornaments and symbols are rooted in Tengrism religion as they are not only beautiful, but spiritually meaningful. For example, a horn-like ornament koshar muyiz is one of the most common ones symbolizing vitality and prosperity represents an example of zoomorphic symbols. There are also plant and geometrical symbols with different meanings and, therefore, uses in clothing.

The evolution of Kazakh national clothing has progressed to the nowadays fashion and is currently becoming more popular even for everyday wear. Clothing, like the ornaments it’s decorated with, is gaining more meaning and presents a new way of not only creativity, but most importantly proud representation of the nation identity. From young women wearing shashbau (a decorative hairpiece) as an everyday accessory to Kazakhstan’s pop-stars dressing in ethno-style costumes: the national clothing is now popularized and more appreciated, even outside specific days or celebrations.

The new wave of ethno-style has brought to light modern designers with a unique view on the matter. Andzhi, designer and founder of Andzhidesign, is one of the new talents modernizing the perception of Kazakh clothing.

Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/andzhidesign/

At 22 years old, inspired by not only the spirit of the steppe women, but also a meaningful personal story, she creates fashionable items that are “each individual, precise and loved by me”. Coming from a mixed-national family, her relatives have always praised Turkic nation and people, especially thanking them for the help during harsh winters and years of hunger.

Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/andzhidesign/

Nowadays, she says “In the fashion world there already were attempts of inspiration by Central Asian culture. We have a lot of able talents, with the support of the people, our designers will grow and develop further.”

Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/andzhidesign/

Andzhi is a unique designer, who combines history, cultures and modern vision creating ethno-fashion with a story.

Designer of Zora Jewelry brand Symbat, 34, got her inspiration through travelling.

Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/zora.jwlr/

“I wanted to create something for my home country, a tendency, which would also be the easiest of ways to portrait one’s ethnicity” says Symbat.

Traditionally, Kazakh jewelry is made as large pieces, which are harder to wear every day. However, Zora Jewelry is an example of modernization of traditions, being minimalistic in style, yet respecting the spirit of the past.

Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/zora.jwlr/

“You are a modern Kazakh woman, this jewelry compliments you as a part of your personality,”the designer adds.

Nowadays, the history and traditions of jewelry are not forgotten, they have been transformed and respected in a new and unique way to adapt it for the everyday lifestyle. Echoes of the ethic historical past shines bright through the jewels of the present.

In conclusion, from now on every 18th of March Kazakhstan will be celebrating the Day of National Attire as a part of “Nauryznama”. However, in a broader perspective, popularization of ethno-style and national clothing creates a new way of modernizing national identity, also proving a unique opportunity for the creative minds to internationally represent nomadic history through fashion.