Day of Radio Workers marked in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn meeting dated to the 100th anniversary of Qazaq Radiosy was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Congratulatory letters from First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were read out at the event.

In his congratulatory message to Qazaq Radiosy Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that rich history of our nation had been broadcast via this radio station.

According to the First President of Kazakhstan, all who worked at the radio station left their mark on Kazakhstan’s history. Many programs of the radio station greatly contributed to the popularization of our culture, native language, revival of the national identity.

Today Qazaq Radiosy is one of the strongest and most modern mass media in the country, he noted.

It bears to remind that at the initiative of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the 1st of October, the day of the establishment of Qazaq Radiosy, had been declared the Day of Radio Workers in Kazakhstan.

In his congratulatory letter President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Qazaq Radiosy’s history is a reflection of the history of our nation. Today the radio station disseminates genuine national values.

The President also pointed out the fact that the 100th anniversary of Qazaq Radiosy coincided with the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to express hope that the radio station will continue to contribute to the strengthening of our country by its informative programs in the future.

Attending the solemn meeting was Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, heads of government bodies, workers of Qazaq Radiosy, Senate and Majilis deputies, heads of mass media, and public figures.

Today Kazakhstan for the first time in its history marks the Day of Radio Workers.