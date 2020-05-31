Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions – to remember each

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since 1997 Kazakhstan has been marking the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions on May 31.

It is the day of remembrance of those representatives of all nations and social groups, living in the territory of the USSR, who innocently died and suffered from mass repressions which lasted for more than two decades after the Civil War 1918-1920.

Since 1921 until 1954 more than 100,000 people were convicted on political charges in Kazakhstan, 20,000 of them were shot dead. Undoubtedly, all nations of the former USSR suffered from political repressions. But Kazakh people were the worst-hit nation, most of the educated Kazakhs became the victims of political repressions. At the close of 1928 all the Alash Party activists were arrested on various charges, they were called «bourgeois nationalists». Akhmet Baiturssynov, Alikhan Bokeikanov, Myrzhakyp Dulatov, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Turar Ryskulov, and others were among them.

In his address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that Kazakhstan adopted the Law «On rehabilitation of the victims of political repressions» in 1993 and charged to set up the state commission for rehabilitation of the victims of political repressions.

«Our duty is to pay tribute to innocent victims of one of the worst times of the last century,» the President stressed.