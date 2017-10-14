Day of silence in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The ‘Day of Silence' in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic has been declared today, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission.

The ‘Day of Silence' is declared in accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 23 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic".

Any campaigning, publication or disclosure of the results of various election-related opinion polls, speeches in media are prohibited this day.

It should be noted that the entire country will vote tomorrow from 8.00 am till 8:00 pm. In fact, 10 candidates are challenging for the presidency.