Days of Kazakh cinema held in Brazil

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On 20th June in the framework of the project "Modern Kazakhstan Culture in the Global World" the Days of Kazakh cinema were opened at the largest cinema of the Brazilian capital "Cine Brasilia" with the assistance of the Government of the Federal District. The event was attended by representatives of the National Congress of Brazil, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic corps, media, public figures and residents of the city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Sarzhanov, welcoming the guests, thanked them for their interest in Kazakh cinematography and noted that the event will allow Brazilians to learn more about the Kazakh people, their history and culture, and will further strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the countries.



Four films will be presented to the Brazilian viewers provided by the film studio "Kazakhfilm" named after Sh. Aimanov and translated into Portuguese. On the first day The Road to Mother drama directed by A. Satayev was screened, which conquered the public with a story about the power of maternal love and received a high appreciation of the audience. The film screening continued by the films - Diamond Sword by R. Abdrashov on June 21, Zhauzhurek Myn Bala by A. Satayev on June 22 and Oralman by S.Kurmanbekov on June 23.