Days of Kazakh culture kick off in Russia
Opening the event, Deputy Governor of Atyrau region Kairat Nurtayev and Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Culture Committee Kumis Seitova highlighted the importance of the celebrations and noted that the brotherly nations Kazakhstan and Russia share a common multi-century history, economic ties, and common cultural and spiritual space.
In his part, Deputy Governor – Chairman of Astrakhan region’s government Oleg Knyazev said that the two countries are connected with the close, allied, and friendly relations.
The participants of the event enjoyed the performances of the orchestra of folk instruments named after Kurmangazy, as well as dombra players Saken Turyssbekov, Batyrzhan Myktybayev, and Aigul Ulkenbayeva, lead soloist of Astana Opera Theatre Saltanat Akhmetova, and others.
The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan are to be celebrated on September 8 in Kazan as well as on September 13 in Moscow,
Photo: www.kazembassy.ru