Days of Kazakh documentary films kick off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Days of the Kazakh documentary films opened with documentaries by promising Kazakhstani directors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"For two months, every Wednesday, the premiere screenings of documentary films made both by the masters of Kazakhstan documentary and by young filmmakers will be held at the cinema hall of the Foundation of the First President - Elbasy," said the head of the documentary and film archive creative production unit of Kazakhfilm, Asset Yernazarov.

In total, 10 documentaries will be shown during the festival.

"Due to the fact that the documentaries are not shown in the cinemas it is a unique opportunity to get acquainted with the works of Kazakhstani documentalists of the last two years on topical issues of modern Kazakhstan," Asset Yernazarov added.

The Days of the Kazakh documentary films are organized within the framework of the Rukhani zhangyru program with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Foundation of the First President.