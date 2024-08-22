EN
    Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Tajikistan: Kazakh delegation warmly welcomed in Bokhtar city

    Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Tajikistan: Kazakh delegation warmly welcomed in Bokhtar city
    Photo credit: Khovar

    A delegation of Kazakhstan was warmly welcomed in Bokhtar, the administrative center of Tajikistan's Khatlon region, on Aug 21, Kazinform News Agency learned from Khovar.

    The welcoming ceremony was held on the State Flag Square of the city of Bokhtar with the participation of the city Chairman Abdulmajid Muminzod.

    The guests were greeted with bread and salt, traditional dances and songs of the Tajik people.

    Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Tajikistan: Kazakh delegation warmly welcomed in Bokhtar city
    Photo credit: Khovar
    Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Tajikistan: Kazakh delegation warmly welcomed in Bokhtar city
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The Kazakh delegation visited Avasto Museum of Local History.

    Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Tajikistan: Kazakh delegation warmly welcomed in Bokhtar city
    Photo credit: Khovar
    Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Tajikistan: Kazakh delegation warmly welcomed in Bokhtar city
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan will be held in Bokhtar from August 21 to 23.

    As reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay state visit to Tajikistan on August 22-23 at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

    On Thursday, Dushanbe hosted Kazakhstan-Tajikistan Trade and Investment Forum, during which the sides announced their intention to raise the bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion.

