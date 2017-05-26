Days of Kazakhstan Culture to be held in Azerbaijan soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan held a reception dedicated to the national holiday of the country - the Day of Republic, Kazinform correspondent reports.





On May 25, 1918, the National Council of Azerbaijan headed by Mammad Amin Rasulzadeh declared the independence of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. On the same day, the Declaration of Independence was signed in the palace of the former governor of the Russian emperor in the Caucasus in Tiflis. It was one of the brightest days in the history of Azerbaijan. The holiday has been celebrated since 1990.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps and public figures gathered yesterday in a new building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Astana. Kazakh Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov joined the ceremony and congratulated fraternal nation on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan.





Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov welcomed the attendees









“The peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan share deep historical roots. In the period of independence, political and economic relations between our countries keep developing successfully. Today our relations are notable for strategic character. We are especially pleased to note that a large Azerbaijani diaspora is living in Kazakhstan to date. We are pleased to know that one of the leaders of the diaspora Abulfaz Hamedov has been recently elected as Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan,” the Ambassador said.





He reminded that in 2017, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. He named this event an important milestone and stressed that both countries see a big potential for cooperation in all spheres.





“We have a mutual desire to develop our bilateral ties, which is proved by recent visit of Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan and which gave a new impetus to the cooperation between our fraternal countries. (…) We are pleased to see the achievements of the fraternal Kazakhstan. Thanks to the far-sighted foreign and internal policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has turned into an authoritative and responsible member of the global community,” Rashad Mammadov said.





In turn, Beibut Atamkulov said that over the years of cooperation, the two countries have established fruitful, constructive, political dialogues as well as created a firm regulatory-legal framework.









According to the Minister, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan enjoy today stable trade-economic relations. “More than 100 joint enterprises are working in our country now. There is a great potential for cooperation in oil and gas section and in expansion of transit-transport corridors linking our states,” said Atamkulov.





The Minister highlighted also cultural cooperation between the countries. In his words, Days of Kazakhstan Culture will be held in Azerbaijan and Days of Azerbaijan Culture in Kazakhstan will be held in the nearest time.



He added that the visitors of EXPO 2017 will be able to enjoy the celebration of the National Day of Azerbaijan on July 9

The reception ended with a concert and an exhibition of Azerbaijani national cuisine.