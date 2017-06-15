Days of Kazakhstan held in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey were organized by Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, the municipality of the Keçiören metropolitan district of Ankara, and akimats of South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions, Kazinform has learned from the International Turkic Academy.

As Kazinform previously reported, in the framework of the event Ankara has opened Zhambyl Zhabaev Street and hosted an international scientific and practical conference "Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience" dedicated to Nursultan Nazarbayev's program article.





Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly, Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov, mayor of Keçiören metropolitan district Mustafa Ak, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi University Prof. Dr. Musa Yıldız, as well as state and public figures of the two countries, representatives of the intelligentsia and journalists attended the events in Ankara.





"Days of Kazakhstan" in Ankara finished with a concert of South-Kazakhstan region's artist "Evening of Kazakhstan", which was held within the framework of the 8th International Festival.



