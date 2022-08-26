Days of Kazakhstan Сinema held in Prague

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM Two Kazakh films – Time of Patriots directed by Serikbol Utepbergenov and Zere by Dauren Kamshibayev – were demonstrated to the Czech audience as part of the Kazakhstan Cinema Days being held in Prague, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Those attending the event were diplomats, mass media representatives, public activists and Czech residents.

«Days of Kazakhstan Cinema is a good opportunity to meet with our colleagues and friends to evaluate rich culture and history of Kazakhstan. I am confident that similar events should be held more frequently to make our nations closer. In recent years, the Kazakh-Czech humanitarian cooperation has been raised to a brand new level and has become an important part of our social projects. We have provided support to many cultural projects and will continue contributing to a harmonious development of future generations by maintaining spiritual ties through culture,» Head of the International Affairs Department of the Czech Ministry of Culture Petr Hnízdo said.









Photo: gov.kz