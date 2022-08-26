Days of Kazakhstan Сinema held in Prague
Those attending the event were diplomats, mass media representatives, public activists and Czech residents.
«Days of Kazakhstan Cinema is a good opportunity to meet with our colleagues and friends to evaluate rich culture and history of Kazakhstan. I am confident that similar events should be held more frequently to make our nations closer. In recent years, the Kazakh-Czech humanitarian cooperation has been raised to a brand new level and has become an important part of our social projects. We have provided support to many cultural projects and will continue contributing to a harmonious development of future generations by maintaining spiritual ties through culture,» Head of the International Affairs Department of the Czech Ministry of Culture Petr Hnízdo said.
Photo: gov.kz