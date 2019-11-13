Days of Moscow Culture to be held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On November 15-16 Almaty will host a number of cultural and sporting events dedicated to the Days of Culture of the Russian capital - Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year Moscow and Almaty celebrate 25 years of twin-city relations. An agreement on cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural spheres was signed on October 3, 1994.

The Moscow delegation includes star performers, cult figures of modern urban culture, theater groups popular among Muscovites.

The program of the event includes evening gala concerts for adults, puppet shows and other activities for children, friendly sports tournaments and various art objects demonstrating street art in a modern metropolis.