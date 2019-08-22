EN
    13:24, 22 August 2019 | GMT +6

    DAZN makes official announcement of Golovkin-Derevyanchenko fight

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – DAZN has officially announced the upcoming fight of Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) with Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The fight slated for October 5 at Madison Square Garden in NYC will be aired live by DAZN. The Kazakhstani and Ukrainian will fight for the vacant IBF middleweight title.

    Golovkin who signed the lucrative deal with DAZN back in March will get eight-figure sum for the bout. As for Derevyanchenko, he will be paid $5 million.

