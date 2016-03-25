DBK announces changes in Management Board

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Astana-based Development Bank of Kazakhstan announced changes in its Management Board.

In accordance with a decision of the Bank's Board of Directors as of March 18, 2016 Dmitriy Babitchev was appointed a deputy Chairman of Management Board - a member of the Bank's Management Board as of March 29, 2016 for the term of office of the Bank's Management Board as a whole.

Following the same decision, authorities of Askar Dostiyarov, the first deputy Chairman of Management Board - a member of the Bank's Management Board, were discontinued as of March 18, 2016.

Source: www.kase.kz