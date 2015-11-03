DBK appoints new Deputy CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a decision of the Board of Directors of JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan (daughter company of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding) as of October 23, 2015, Murat Tishbekovich Kudyshev was appointed Deputy CEO of DBK.

November 3 Mr. Kudyshev has been introduced to the key managers of DBK.

As the Bank's press service informs, the new Deputy CEO will supervise financial and operational activity of the Bank, economic planning and budgeting processes, treasury as well as international and domestic borrowings issues.

M.Kudyshev is a graduate of the Almaty Paedogogical Institute of Foreign Languages (1985) and the Almaty Institute of National Economy (1989).

He worked as a Chief Economist, Director of Foreign Operations Department, Deputy CEO at the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Vice President of the DBK, President of JSC Kazakhstan Contract Agency, Executive Director of the JSC Samruk Holding, Independent Director at JSC State Accumulative Pension Fund and JSC Zhilstroysberbank. Prior to DBK he served as Deputy Mayor of Almaty (August 2008-October 2015).