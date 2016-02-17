DBK loan portfolio in 2015 grew by 20%, Zhamishev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015 the credit portfolio of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan grew by 20 percent, this has been announced by Bolat Zhamishev, chairman of the Board of JSC "Development Bank of Kazakhstan" at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

According to his words, the planned loan portfolio size was 943 billion tenge, however it reached 1.5 trillion tenge. Excluding the impact of tenge devaluation the real growth rate, in comparison with 2014, amounted to 20 percent.

Mr. Zhamishev also added that the share of the loan portfolio of the bank's assets increased from 62 to 68 percent.

He noted that these results have been obtained due to the decision on financing of 42 projects totaling 280 billion tenge. In 2014 there were financed only 14 projects worth 226 billion tenge.

Zhamishev reported that in 2015 DBK funded such projects as "The production of motor fuels of Euro-5 standard in West Kazakhstan region" by JSC "Condensate", "Expansion of the production of nitrogen fertilizer in Mangystau region" by LLP "KazAzot", "Construction of a sodium cyanide plant in Zhambyl region" by LLP "Talas Investment Company" and others.