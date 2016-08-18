DBK profit 26.8% up since Jan 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The net profit of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan in January - June this year amounted to 10.881bn tenge, which is 26.8% higher against the same period in 2015.

"The net interest income increased by 32.8% and reached 19.7bn tenge. Since January, the assets of DBK increased by 4.6% and reached 2.226bn tenge, while own capital rose by 3.1% and made 367bn tenge, " CEO of DBK Bolat Zhamishev said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"This year the DBK decided to finance 10 projects worth 58.7bn tenge, five of which are greenfield ones (projects from scratch), such as construction of the Turgusunsky 24.9 MW hydropower plant and a meat-processing complex in the East Kazakhstan region, a poultry factory in Akmola region, MEGA Silk Way shopping mall in Astana and a transport and logical center in Shymkent," noted Zhamishev, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.