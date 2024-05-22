DBK to finance agro-industrial projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge

JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan has analysed priority areas of development of the country's agricultural sector, including deep processing of meat, milk and grain, development of industrial greenhouse farming, construction of poultry farms, vegetable storehouses, and beef stock farming enterprises. Chairman of the Management Board of DBK Marat Yelibayev said it to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at a working meeting held on Tuesday, May 21, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Marat Yelibayev reported to the Prime Minister on the DBK’s readiness to finance the implementation of investment projects in agro-industrial complex to the amount of 1 trillion 200 billion tenge in cooperation with the second-tier banks.

The DBK has already started reviewing the new projects of domestic entrepreneurs.

Olzhas Bektenov tasked the DBK management to prioritize the investment projects aimed at ensuring food security, import substitution, and boosting domestic agricultural exports.

The DBK has already financed several agro-industrial projects, including construction of a poultry farm in Akmola region, and construction and modernization of oilseed processing plants. Another project launched with the DBK financing is the construction of the country's largest greenhouse complex in Turkistan region.