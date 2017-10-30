De-escalation zones and humanitarian issues to be discussed at Syria talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The seventh round of negotiations on Syria kicks off in Astana on Monday, the de-escalation zones and humanitarian issues will top the agenda.

Bilateral and trilateral expert consultations will be held on Monday, while a plenary meeting is scheduled for October 31. The Russian delegation at the talks is led by Presidential Envoy for the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev, Iranian - by Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Ansari and the Turkish - by Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Sedat Onal.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State David Satterfield and the Jordanian delegation are taking part in the meeting as observers. The Syrian government is represented by Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar Jaafari.







Read more .