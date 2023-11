ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya told the fight between Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin would happen in 2017, Sports.kz informs.

"This fight is going to happen better sooner than later. We are not going to wait for 8-10 years like it was with the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight. It will happen next year," ESPN Deportes cites De La Hoya.