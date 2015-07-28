De La Hoya believes Golovkin-Lemieux fight is dangerous for both

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya said that it will be a war between his fighter David Lemieux and Gennady Golovkin when they clash in October, Sports.kz reports.

De La Hoya believes that it will be a fight where either boxer can easily get knocked out. "It's a fight that everyone in boxing wants, everyone knows to be an entertaining fight, a fight with a lot of punches. Why now? Because both are in their primes, both are world champions and this is that boxing is about. I think it will be a very entertaining fight but it will be dangerous for both. Both have knockout power, both have a good chin, good physical condition. I think the one to come out on top is the one who wants this fight more. I think the first fighter who connects to the chin first is going to win," he said. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin and Canadian David Lemieux will clash at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 17.