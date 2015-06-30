EN
    10:11, 30 June 2015 | GMT +6

    De La Hoya decided to stay retired

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya told that he would not try to revive his career. Earlier the 42-year-old boxer mulled over the idea of returning to the ring for a fight against F. Mayweather or G. Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "As a professional athlete and someone who has spent almost his entire life in boxing, not a day goes by when I don't think about coming back. But I am retired, and after speaking to my family and following a great deal of introspection, I have decided to stay retired," De La Hoya told to Boxingscene.com.

