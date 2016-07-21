De La Hoya explained why Alvarez chose Smith instead of Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya told why Saul Alvarez decided to fight Liam Smith after his fight against Amir Khan instead of Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"Alvarez fought Amir Khan at 155 pounds. It's the same weight he fought Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara and Floyd Mayweather. Canelo always wanted to fight the best, that's why we decided to have a fight against light middleweight champion Liam Smith," Boxingnewsandviews.com cites De La Hoya.

"Yes, I called the team of Golovkin on the next day after the Canelo-Khan fight. For some reason we were not able to make good progress, but it's not our fault. It's the reason we decided to fight the light middleweight champion at 154, and Canelo drops just one pound in this case," Oscar added.