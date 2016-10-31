De La Hoya: Golovkin's team playing games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya was surprise to hear that Golovkin hadn't accepted a flat fee guarantee of $10 million offered to his team for the fight against Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Golovkin says it's not about the money. Let's make the fight for the people, for the public. The arrangements can be made, so there is no problem, but we have to make the fight. Look, the one who is running here is Golovkin. Maybe he doesn't know how much is being offered. So the money is there to do the fight," De La Hoya told ESPN Deportes.



"We are no longer chasing Golovkin and his team. They are playing games, that's all. Canelo will move forward with his career, he will fight in January or February depending on the hand and then he will head to a fight in May, and then in September - and hopefully that September fight will be Golovkin," the Golden Boy Promotions CEO added.



According to De La Hoya, Golovkin is not happy with flat fee guarantee and his team wants a fair percentage split.