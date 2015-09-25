EN
    08:03, 25 September 2015 | GMT +6

    De La Hoya: Lemieux will KO Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oscar De La Hoya, "Golden Boy Promotions" CEO, announced that IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KOs) will KO IBO/WBA middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (33-0, 30 KOs) in their fight on HBO PPV on October 17th at Madison Square Garden in New York, Kazinform refers to Championat.com.

    De La Hoya said that it would be a tough fight because no fight is easy. He predicted that David Lemieux can knockout ‘GGG'. De La Hoya noted that Golovkin in his career did not fight with such a strong and clever fighter as Lemieux.

