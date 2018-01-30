De La Hoya on Golovkin vs Canelo trilogy chances

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The promoter of two-division ex-champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) from Mexico, Oscar De La Hoya is confident that Canelo and Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) will step into the ring again after the rematch, Sportinform reports.

Recall that the day before it was officially announced that the rematch of the boxers will be held on May 5 in the United States. The first fight in September last year ended in a draw.

"We haven't seen a fight like this in such a long time," De La Hoya said. "You have two great middleweights banging away and going at it, nothing but excitement, and this is what boxing is all about. The fight fans will be able to witness again what I believe will be another fight of the year.".

"It has to, there's no doubt about it. The first one was a draw, whomever wins the next one, the loser is going to want to get revenge," he added.