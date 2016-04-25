De Vries of ‘Astana’ fifth at final stage of Tour of Croatia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 6th stage Sveti Martin na Muri - Zagreb (160 km) of the world famous professional cycling race "Tour of Croatia" has ended, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The stage was won by Norwegian Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) with the time of 3:45:14, right in front of Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems Cycling Team). Laurence De Vries (Astana) finished fifth in the stage and 24th in the final report.

Matija Kvasina, a 34-year-old from Synergy Baku Cycling Project has won the overall title in the second edition of Tour of Croatia.