Dead bodies of 6 missing Azerbaijani oil workers recovered

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Dead bodies of six people missing after the fire at Azerbaijan's Guneshli offshore field have been recovered as a result of the search operation carried out by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The bodies were found by the helicopters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in 65-70 kilometers from the platform of Guneshli field at 13:20 (UTC/GMT + 4 hours). Dead bodies of Fuad Taghiyev and Aga Mahmudov have already been brought ashore, the ministry said Dec.7. Search for the missing continues. As a result of a strong storm on Dec.4 at 17:40 (UTC/GMT + 4 hours), a high-pressure underwater gas pipeline was damaged which caused a fire at Guneshli field of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan. Large-scale rescue operation resulted in 33 people being rescued. Earlier, body of one oil worker was recovered. Currently, 23 people are listed as missing, trend.az reports.