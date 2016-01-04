Dead body of another missing Azerbaijani oil worker found on Turkmenistan coast

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Dead body of another Azerbaijani oil worker who went missing as a result of the accident at Azerbaijan's offshore Guneshli field has been found on the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, said the Ministry of Emergency Situations, trend.az reports.

The dead body of the oil worker was discovered by "Kursor" ship as a result of the rescue and search work carried out after the appeal of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations to the relevant ministries of Caspian Sea countries. There is an "Azneft" inscription on the clothes of the found body, ministry says.

The dead body was taken to Kiyanly sea port.

A fire broke out on the offshore platform Dec. 4, as a strong storm damaged an underwater high-pressure gas pipeline. As many as 33 people were rescued in an ensuing large-scale operation. 21 oil workers reported missing, the bodies of nine killed were retrieved.