Dead newborn baby found by side of road in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A newborn child was found dead by side of a rural road in Zhambyl region.

According to the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhambyl region, the body was found in Talas region on "Bostandyk - Akkol" road near Akkol village Akkol on January 13.

Criminal case under Art. 99 part 2 point 14 of the Criminal Code was initiated.

Employees of Talas district police department have identified the child's mother. It is the 16-year-old resident of the village. The teenage girl's mother is suspected of committing the crime. Currently, the new mother is in a hospital, her mother is detained and placed in a temporary detention center.

The police have not specified details of the incident. According to unofficial reports, the baby was born in a car. The investigation is underway.