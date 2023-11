AKTAU. KAZINFORM - A dead newborn was found in a box next to the Aktau-Borankul-Atyrau highway in Atyrau region.

The newborn girl was discovered in the box in a pile of trash 900 meters away from the highway around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy will determine whether the baby girl was born alive.

Local police are trying to identify her mother.