    20:17, 09 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Dead newborn found near school in Almaty region

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A body of a newborn baby has been found at a small stadium next to school-gymnasium №2 in Kapchagay in Almaty region today.

    According to police, the body was discovered by a group of children who were playing at the stadium.
    The police officers who were dispatched to the scene found the lifeless three-day old baby boy. They cordoned off the area immediately.
    An autopsy will determine the cause of the boy's death. The police are trying to track down his mother.

