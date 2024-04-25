Dead Sea Ultra Marathon to kick off Friday

The annual Dead Sea Ultra Marathon is set to kick off this Friday, promising robust participation from both local enthusiasts and international athletes, Petra reports.

This iconic event underscores Jordan's prominent stature on the global stage, reaffirming its position as a premier destination for tourism and sports alike.



Adhering to stringent international standards, organizers have prioritized the safety and well-being of participants, ensuring a seamless experience for all involved.



Jordanian marathon association Run Jordan, in collaboration with the Central Traffic Department and the Greater Amman Municipality, has announced road closures along the ultramarathon route.



Commencing at dawn on Friday (12 midnight), the closures will remain in effect until one in the afternoon of the same day. Alternative routes have been designated to minimize disruptions.



Scheduled events include a 50 km individual ultramarathon and a relay race, commencing at 6:00 am, as well as a 21 km half marathon slated to start at the same time. Additionally, a 10 km race will kick off at 9:00 am.