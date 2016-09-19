EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:34, 19 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Dead seals spotted on Caspian Sea coast

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six seals were found dead on the Caspian Sea coast this past Sunday.

    According to Lada.kz, a witness spotted the dead animals on the city beach in Fort-Shevchenko on September 18 and shared the photos via Lada.kz website.

    The witness found six dead seals and a dozen of dead fish washed up on the coast.



    In April 2016, Aktau was alarmed after several dead seals were found on the Caspian Sea coast.

    Over the past two decades the Caspian seals population has declined dramatically.

      

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Environment Caspian countries Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!