Deadly bomb blast rocks central Bangkok

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - A bomb has exploded close to a shrine in the centre of the Thai capital, Bangkok, police say.

Local reports suggest at least 12 people have died and dozens have been injured. The BBC's Jonathan Head, who is at the scene, says there is a huge amount of chaos, with body parts scattered everywhere, BBC News reports. The attack took place close to the Erawan Shrine in the capital's central Chidlom district. Our correspondent says this a very well known shrine in the centre of Bangkok, next to a five-star hotel. He says people around the shrine were hit by the full force of the blast. There are burnt motorbikes on the main road, with paramedics and police trying to take the injured away, he says. The explosion was on the Rajprasong intersection, which has been the centre of political demonstrations in recent years. Our correspondent says bomb attacks in Bangkok are extremely rare.