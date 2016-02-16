’Deadpool’ blasts US box office records

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM: Superhero movie "Deadpool" dominated the North American box office on its debut weekend, taking in a record breaking $135 million and leaving its competitors in the dust, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Starring Ryan Reynolds as a Marvel Comics character, the film's blow out reception in theaters propelled it to the biggest-ever February and R-rated debut, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore.

With Monday being a public holiday in the United States, Dergarabedian predicted the Fox production's initial haul could climb to a "mind-boggling $150 million."

Far behind in second place was "Kung Fu Panda 3" - Dreamworks' computer-animated comedy that follows the adventures of Po as he evolves from martial arts student to teacher - which took in $19.7 million, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

Featuring the voices of Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman and Angelina Jolie, it has garnered $93 million since its release.

Also making its debut - in third place - was "How to be single," a comedy about solo life set in New York City starring Dakota Johnson, Rebel

Wilson and Leslie Mann.

It saw $18.8 million in ticket sales over Valentine's Day weekend.

Fourth place went to fellow new release "Zoolander 2," which snagged $15.7 million.

Starring, directed and co-written by Ben Stiller, the comedy that dips into the fashion world also features Penelope Cruz and Owen Wilson.

