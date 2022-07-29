EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 29 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Deaf dancers from N Kazakhstan reach World Championships of Performing Arts finals

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan Dancing Ensemble SENSITIVE has qualified for the final stage of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held in California, U.S., Kazinform reports.

    Apart from the main competition, the ensemble will make a presentation of the home country.

    Artistic Director of the ensemble Olga Rostovshikova and renowned Kazakh record-holder Sergey Tsyrulnikov participated in the performance.

    The 25th jubilee WCOPA will finish on July 31.

    The event brought together more than 3,000 contestants from 72 countries of the world.

    The dancers of SENSITIV ensemble are deaf or hard of hearing. The only and unique ensemble will mark its 16th anniversary this year. The dancers have repeatedly become winners of various international competitions.





    Photo: instagram.com/dance_theater_sensitive_deaf


    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Culture North Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!