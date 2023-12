KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 39-year-old head of Karkarala district Governor's office has committed suicide during a business trip to Karaganda city.

Duman Azimkhanov was on a business trip in the city of Karaganda. The man, reportedly, has jumped out a window on the eighth floor. He has died on the spot. According to one version, the man was recently diagnosed with a serious illness. Pre-trial investigation is underway.