Death toll after Petropolis storms rises to 208

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - After the storms that hit the city of Petrópolis, in the highland region north of Rio de Janeiro, last week, the number of people killed as a result of the floods and landslides now stands at 208. The figure was confirmed today (Feb. 24) by the police, Agencia Brasil reports.

Searches continue in areas where people may still be missing, such as Morro da Oficina, Vila Felipe, Sargento Boening, and Vila Itália.

A total of 905 people are reported to be sheltered across 14 assistance stations installed by the city as well as alternative shelters established by local communities.

The city has been aided by the Civil Defense of Rio de Janeiro State, the Army, and the Navy in rescue actions, traffic control efforts, security schemes, and the management of donations.

The Civil Defense has recorded 2,199 incidents in the city since February 15—of which 1,764 resulted from landslides. The remaining cases encompass structural and geological assessment of households and districts, infiltration, falling trees and lamp posts, preventive inspections, and flooding.

Identification

Of the 208 dead, 124 are women, and 84 men. Forty are underage. Thus far, 191 have been identified and 181 have been released for funeral procedures. The others await confirmation by family members at the morgue.